Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

