Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

