General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

