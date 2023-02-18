General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 15,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. General Mills has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.