GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM opened at $1.43 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

