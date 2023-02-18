Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.
DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,519,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,091,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,519,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,091,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,984,872 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,314. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
