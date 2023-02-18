Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,519,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,091,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,519,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,091,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,984,872 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,314. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

