Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

GPN stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.