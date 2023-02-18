Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Globant Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE GLOB traded up $11.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.00. 969,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

