Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.