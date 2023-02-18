GMX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $683.05 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $80.58 or 0.00326129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $683.05 million and approximately $60.76 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,974,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,476,651 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

