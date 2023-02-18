Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 93.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.2%.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 41.48% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

