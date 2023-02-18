GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICLTF opened at C$1.24 on Friday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

