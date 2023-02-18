GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ICLTF opened at C$1.24 on Friday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
