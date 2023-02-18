GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Announces $0.17 Interim Dividend

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.
GUD Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.
About GUD
