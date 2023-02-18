GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Announces $0.17 Interim Dividend

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

