Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Hits $0.0876 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and $656,522.87 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

