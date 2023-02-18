Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

