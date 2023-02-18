Handelsbanken Lowers BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) to Market Perform

Handelsbanken cut shares of BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BIOGY opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. BioGaia AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

