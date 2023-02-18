Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
