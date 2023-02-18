Haverford Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $181,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

