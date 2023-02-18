Haverford Trust Co Buys 50,878 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,647,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $100,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 109,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 61,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.