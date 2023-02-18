Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

