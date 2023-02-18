Haverford Trust Co Has $122.52 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $122,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

