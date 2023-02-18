Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,576 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Unilever by 170.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UL opened at $51.20 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

