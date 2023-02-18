Haverford Trust Co Purchases 3,230 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.15 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

