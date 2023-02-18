Haverford Trust Co Raises Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.36% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $77,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after buying an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 512,175 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,607,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 173,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

