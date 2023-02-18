HC Wainwright Cuts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $10.25

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NYSE MUX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
