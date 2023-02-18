HC Wainwright Cuts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $10.25

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

NYSE MUX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McEwen Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

