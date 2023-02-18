HC Wainwright Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $16.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

