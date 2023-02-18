HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gritstone bio in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Gritstone bio Stock Up 3.4 %
GRTS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $225.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gritstone bio (GRTS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.