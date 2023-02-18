HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gritstone bio in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

GRTS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $225.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,945,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,630 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,856,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,194 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 383.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,156,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 917,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $1,222,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

