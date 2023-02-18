HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.77 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $9,048.58 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars.

