HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $9,194.88 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

