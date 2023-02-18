Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Down 3.3%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.14 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.06). Approximately 7,630,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,787,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.53. The company has a market cap of £43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.70.

About Helium One Global

(Get Rating)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.