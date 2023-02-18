Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

