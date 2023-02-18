HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.88 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $62.88 million and approximately $715,947.37 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00215674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,707.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02235925 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $705,390.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

