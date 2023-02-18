Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $912.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.