Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

HON opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

