Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

