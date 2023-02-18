Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.977-5.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,027,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 2,145,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

