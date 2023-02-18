Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $2,948,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.