Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $55,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

WST stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

