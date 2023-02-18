Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

