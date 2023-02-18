Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,155,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Performance

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $510.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.62. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

