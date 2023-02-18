Humanscape (HUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.52 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $2.52 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

