Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.11% of Iconic Sports Acquisition worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICNC opened at $10.44 on Friday. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

