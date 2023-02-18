Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

ITW stock opened at $240.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

