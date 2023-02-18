Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $240.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

