Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Royal Bank of Canada

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 101 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 90.76 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.51 million, a P/E ratio of 841.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

