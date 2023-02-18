indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Raised to $14.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INDI. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 8.4 %

INDI opened at $10.15 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. UBS Group AG increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

