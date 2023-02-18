ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,334,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 750,393 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 237,142 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

