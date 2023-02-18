ING Groep NV Has $5.19 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,706 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.