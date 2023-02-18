ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

