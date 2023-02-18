ING Groep NV Sells 284,105 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,509 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 284,105 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

