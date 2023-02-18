Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,031,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,115,765.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DNA opened at $1.74 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

